EU sees possible momentum for Cyprus talks

There is a possibility of fresh momentum for resuming Cyprus negotiations to end six years of limbo, but it is up to the European leaders to discuss how Brussels can help, said an EU official.

“We believe there is a possible new momentum to sit down and to resume negotiations,” the official told the Cyprus News Agency ahead of Thursday’s European Council.

“EU leaders are expected to send the message through the conclusions that the EU is ready to contribute and help in solving the issue, and to help the negotiation, which is led by the UN”.

The official said there would be a reference to the Cyprus Problem in the conclusions.

“This is a UN process, and the EU will support this process and dedicate all appropriate means to do so.”

On the timing of this support and what form it will take, the official said, “It is still to be discussed and will be taken forward by the leaders.”

The official said it is impossible to know how long this discussion will take, adding that it would probably be addressed as an information point without ruling out questions by other leaders.

The European Council summit begins around 13:00 Brussels (14:00 Cyprus time).

The first working session on Thursday will focus on the situation in Ukraine, while the dinner will focus on migration and external relations (specifically relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries, the Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans).

On Friday, leaders will discuss relations with China, issues relating to the economy and the Strategic Agenda of the EU.

 

