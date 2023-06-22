Cyprus Airways upgrades fleet to A220s

Cyprus Airways announced the upgrade of its fleet from the A320 to the advanced greener A220 aircraft.
The leasing of two A220-300 aircraft was unveiled during a joint conference with Airbus at the prestigious Paris Air Show 2023 on June 20.
They are expected to be available for the summer season.
The transition to the A220 marks a milestone for Cyprus Airways as it reinforces its position as a leading airline committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience.
With the invaluable support of Air Lease Corporation (ALC), Cyprus Airways is embarking on this transformative journey to enhance operational efficiency and cater to the evolving demands of modern air travel.
The A220-300, renowned for its exceptional features and capabilities, aligns with Cyprus Airways’ vision to strike the ideal balance between passenger comfort and operational efficiency.
This next-generation aircraft offers unparalleled worldwide support through Airbus’ unique expertise and extensive supply chain network.
“With our fleet upgrade to the A220, Cyprus Airways enters a new era of aviation,” states Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways.
“We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge aircraft, which provides our passengers with unmatched comfort, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and a sustainable travel experience.”
The A220-300 boasts unbeatable fuel efficiency with a 25% reduction in fuel burn per seat, a clean sheet design incorporating the latest technologies and robust systems, and a strong market potential to rationalise the 100-150 seater segment.
Furthermore, the A220-300’s advanced features, such as the PW1500G Geared Turbofan engine and aerodynamic optimisation, contribute to a 50% smaller noise footprint and superior single-aisle comfort, offering wider seats, larger windows, and increased overhead stowage space.
With 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft and approximately 50% fewer NOx emissions, the A220-300 plays a pivotal role in realising a greener and more sustainable aviation industry.
“These events mark the beginning and the airline’s unwavering commitment to a greener future while delivering excellence, sustainability, and an elevated travel experience for its passengers.”