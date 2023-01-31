/

Cyprus Airways launches Dubai service

Cyprus Airways announced that after long negotiations, it secured permission and landing slots to operate up to three weekly flights to the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city, Dubai.

Flights will operate to and from Dubai International Airport from March.

This new route will connect Cyprus to the Emirates, generating multiple connectivity options with the Middle East, Far East and many other global destinations.

“We are thrilled to announce today an important milestone in our plans to further connect Cyprus to the world.

“Opening up flights to Dubai was high on our agenda, and we have been working very hard to secure rights and slots to operate such services.

“The United Arab Emirates is another important gateway we are adding to our ever-increasing network.

“This important addition is in line with our commitment and plans to better serve the local communities and businesses and open up new tourism opportunities to Cyprus,” said Paul Sies, Chief Executive of Cyprus Airways.

The airline will also be offering package holidays (flights and hotels) through its subsidiary Cyprus Airways Holidays.

The three-and-a-half-hour flights will commence with the airline’s summer 2023 flight schedule on the 27 March and operate with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Fares will start at €649 for a return flight, including taxes.

The schedule (in local timings)

Flight Dep Arrival Days Start Take-Off Arrival
CY106 LCA DXB Mon, Wed, Sat 27-Mar-23 15:15 19:45
CY107 DXB LCA Mon, Wed, Sat 27-Mar-23 20:55 23:35

The airline operates two Airbus A320 aircraft to 18 scheduled destinations.

Winter destinations include Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris and Rome.

Summer destinations include Basel, Zurich, Milan-Bergamo, Prague, Santorini, Skiathos, Rhodes, Heraklion, Cairo.

 

 

