Troodos to get modern €3.5 mln ski centre

A new €3.5 mln Troodos ski centre will be a jewel, leisure attraction, and reference point for Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said at a foundation stone laying ceremony.

It is the biggest development since the original centre was built over 75 years ago.

He called the weekend’s foundation laying a “historic day” for Cyprus.

“We don’t get much snow in Cyprus, being a Mediterranean country, but we could not accept that athletes and visitors for decades were hosted ‘in shacks’, for which I felt ashamed when visiting them,” said Anastasiades.

He said the state had funded the complex with €2 mln and the Ski Club contributed approximately €1.5 mln.

“There’s not going to be any backsliding or backtracking from the decision and the determination to establish a modern ski centre for Cyprus.”

Anastasiades said the centre would benefit residents and visitors and create growth in the area.

“Although Cyprus is a small country, the sport of skiing is emerging, and the centre will be constructed to contribute to the whole effort of those who love this sport.

Despite the lack of snow and facilities, Cyprus competes in international skiing events.

The new building will be built in the Sun Valley area in Troodos and will keep with the area’s character.

The Ski Center has been operating since 1947, but the main building is in very poor condition, despite the many repairs that have been made to the infrastructure from time to time.

Construction of the new ski building is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

It will cover a total area of 1,260 square meters and include a ski equipment rental shop, meeting room and dining areas.

The project is expected to significantly upgrade the region and help reduce the negative effects of seasonality.