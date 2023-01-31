UN peacekeeping role renewed for 12 months

In a break with tradition, the UN Security Council has extended the UN Peacekeeping Force’s (UNFICYP) mandate for 12 months until January 31, 2024, instead of the usual six months.

The resolution welcomes the “continuing personal engagement of the Secretary-General and supports his proposal for a UN envoy to lead further engagement to find common ground.

It reaffirms “all its relevant resolutions on Cyprus, in particular resolution 1251 (1999) and recalls the importance of achieving an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality.”

The Security Council “encourages further rounds of informal talks and reiterates the importance of all involved approaching this process in the spirit of openness, flexibility and compromise and showing the necessary political will and commitment to freely negotiate a mutually acceptable settlement under UN auspices.”

It further “urges the sides to reach an agreement regarding the proposal of the SG to appoint a UN envoy, who could provide critical support in the search for common ground.”

On Varosha, the Security Council expresses “deep regret” as regards the continuation of unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements and calls for the immediate reversal of this course of action.

It warned: “Any further unilateral action may prompt a response from the Security Council and continues to stress the need to avoid any unilateral actions that could raise tensions on the island and undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement.”

Cyprus

Cyprus Ambassador to the UN Andreas Hadjichrysanthou said: “the unanimous decision of the Security Council, without any disagreement, is indicative of the support provided by the Security Council”.

He welcomed the “strong warning message to prevent new provocations from Turkey in Varosha.”

“The vocabulary used is quite strong, and we welcome it”.

He added: “The Security Council strengthened the wording regarding the appointment of the Secretary General’s envoy.”

The UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus is extended for 12 months, but the Security Council will be informed every six months about UNFICYP and the Good Services.

Turkey

The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed the move, saying, “the Council, detached from the realities on the ground and disregarding the will of the TRNC towards a two-state settlement, insists on settlement models that have been tried and have failed many times.”

“This situation is incompatible with common sense and goodwill and shows that, instead of promoting a real settlement on the Island, the Council is unable to free itself from Greek Cypriot influence.”

The UNSC cited a lack of an agreement that furthers political tensions and deepens the estrangement of both communities, risking irreversible changes on the ground, and reducing the prospects of a settlement, to justify the move.

Turkey said the UN was contradicting itself in calling for cooperation while “disregarding the realistic, constructive and sincere cooperation proposals” from Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.