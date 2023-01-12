COVID19: Cyprus offers jabs to visitors

Cyprus is offering to vaccinate short-stay foreign visitors against COVID-19 as authorities tighten measures on arrivals from China.

The Ministry of Health said it would facilitate vaccination for people who visit Cyprus and wish to be given the vaccine.

It aims to boost COVID-19 immunisation levels among the population as fears of a new wave of infections grow.

“The vaccination of foreign visitors who come to Cyprus for a short period beyond two weeks, to visit their family, for work, or another reason, has been approved,” said the ministry.

People interested can visit one of the walk-in vaccination stations across the island with their identification documents.

They will also need proof (flight ticket) that they will stay on the island for over two weeks.

The decision does not include migrants, refugees and asylum seekers covered by other vaccination schemes.

Walk-in vaccination centres, excluding Kyperounta and Polis Chrysochous, operate from Monday to Friday, from 8 am – 2:30 pm.

A booster dose is recommended for people aged 12 and older, provided that five months have passed since receiving their last jab.

Vaccination with a booster dose is recommended after three months since the first positive test against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the government has decided that tests for China arrivals will be mandatory from January 15.

All passengers arriving in Cyprus from China must present a negative 48-hour PCR test, as Nicosia adopts EU recommendations following a COVID-19 outbreak.

This includes all passengers coming from China, whether on direct or connecting flights.

The Cabinet also approved recommendations that the public wears a protective mask and observe personal hygiene measures on all flights to and from Cyprus and in crowded indoor areas.

It was also decided to analyse the wastewater at airports and aeroplanes for COVID residues.

All measures will be in place until March 15.