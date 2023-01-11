COVID19: Tests for China arrivals from 15 January

From Sunday, all passengers arriving in Cyprus from China must present a negative 48-hour PCR test, as Nicosia adopts EU recommendations following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Cabinet approved the decision on Wednesday, following a meeting between Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela and experts advising the government on coronavirus.

As of 5 am on Sunday, January 15, all passengers arriving from China must present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 48 hours before departure.

This includes all passengers coming from China, whether on direct or connecting flights.

The Cabinet also approved recommendations that the public wears a protective mask and observe personal hygiene measures on all flights to and from Cyprus and in crowded indoor areas.

All measures will be in place until March 15.

It was also decided to analyse the wastewater at airports and aeroplanes for COVID residues.

The continuation of the delivery of in vitro diagnostic medical technology products and vaccines for Covid-19 are subject to a zero rate of VAT.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the central management of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in public and private hospitals contracted with the Health Insurance Organization (HIO).

The administration of ICU beds will be under the auspices of the Health Ministry through a committee appointed, with the employment of a special digital recording platform.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela was authorised to appoint an ad-hoc ICU management committee, whose duties will concern monitoring, allocation, and transportation of patients between hospitals and length of stay in ICU beds.

Cyprus’ death toll since the pandemic started in March 2020 is 1,262, and 634,709 coronavirus infections.

 

