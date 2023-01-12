Cyprus Airways 360% spike in passenger traffic

Last year Cyprus Airways increased its annual traffic by 361% over 2021, and its average seat load factor rose 12%.

The airline more than doubled its flights and operated 2,552 scheduled services compared to 1,032 flights in the previous year.

An additional 94,289 passengers were carried on the airline’s charter business.

Continuing the trend throughout 2022, the Cypriot airline carried 27,383 passengers and more than doubled its load factor in December.

During the month, it operated 244 flights from 60 in December 2021.

“2022 was our ‘recovery year’ after the two years of the pandemic and the changing geo-political situation; we worked hard to take full advantage of the pent-up demand for air travel, mostly during the last six months of the year.

“Last year, we increased aircraft, staff, destinations, and flight frequencies and embarked on a wide-ranging digital transformation project whilst carrying out a tough restructuring exercise in line with our new strategic plan.

“This plan will see us operate a hybrid business model by offering customers a low-cost base but also giving them a choice to build their own travel experience by upgrading their services according to their requirements,” said Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the airline.

“More work needs to be done, and this year we plan to continue expanding our operations to service 18 destinations whilst ensuring that our ambitious growth plans bear fruit.

“Following the recent launch of services to Paris and Rome, we intend to continue expanding our European network and develop further with the Cypriot tourist authorities and industry more point-to-point tourism, VFR and business traffic whilst also increasing year-round connectivity to/from Cyprus.

This summer, Cyprus Airways will start operations to Milan, Zurich, Prague, Basel, and Cairo with a multiple weekly schedule.

Depending on demand, destinations like Milan and Paris will be serviced with an additional weekly service.

The recently launched destinations, Paris and Rome, will remain in operation through summer and next winter, together with twice-weekly services to Santorini, Skiathos and Preveza.

Crete and Rhodes will be serviced with three weekly flights, and Thessaloniki will be twice a week.

Services to Beirut will be operated daily, whilst operations to Tel Aviv will increase to up to 10 flights per week.

Services to Yerevan, Armenia, are set to increase to four weekly flights, and Athens will be serviced with up to three daily flights.