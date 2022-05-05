COVID19: Cyprus jabs 86.7% of adults

The percentage of fully vaccinated adults against COVID-19 in Cyprus has reached 86.7%, according to the Health Ministry.

Evagoras Tambouris, deputy director of Nursing Services at the Health Ministry, told CNA that 12,553 people have been vaccinated with the fourth booster dose against coronavirus.

The vaccination rollout continues daily at centres across the island for people 60 and over.

To date, 667,253 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 644,117 received the second dose, and 471,093 were given a booster shot.

Vaccination of 5-11-year-old children who received at least one jab was 10.8%, in 12-15-year-olds, it reached 51.2%, and in 16-17 year-olds, the level was 61.2%.

Tambouris said there are stocks of vaccines with more doses of Pfizer jabs expected during the summer.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the death toll has been 1015, and the total number of SARS-CoV2 infections is 480,220.

