Europeans endorse tough stance on Ukraine war

There is a large consensus among Europeans in favour of the EU’s swift united response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Flash Eurobarometer survey.

The majority of Europeans think that since the war started, the EU has shown solidarity (79%) and has been united (63%) and fast (58%) in its reaction.

Respondents are widely in favour of the unwavering support for Ukraine and its people.

More than nine out of ten respondents (93%) approve of providing humanitarian support to the people affected by the war.

The survey shows that 88% of Europeans welcome refugees fleeing the war, 80% approve of the financial support provided to Ukraine, and 66% agree that Kyiv should join the EU when it is ready.

Moreover, 71% believe that Ukraine is part of the European family, and 89% sympathise with Ukrainians.

Support for the sanctions imposed on Russia following its military invasion of Ukraine is also very high.

The vast majority of Europeans (80%) approve of economic sanctions against Russia.

And 79% of Europeans approve of sanctions against Russian oligarchs and imposing clear economic and political costs on Russia’s political elite responsible for the invasion.

Two-thirds of Europeans (67%) approve of the EU financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

In addition, 75% consider the war in Ukraine shows ‘we need greater military cooperation within the EU’.

There was also broad support for EU action in getting rid of the dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

There is a large consensus on filling up gas storage in the EU to avoid risks of shortage for next winter (86%), on the EU taking measures to increase energy efficiency of buildings, transport and goods (85%), and to invest in renewable energies (84%).

Some 90% of Europeans agree Brussels should take measures to limit the impact of rising energy prices on consumers and companies.

And 86% of European respondents said that rising energy prices significantly impact their purchasing power.

This Flash Eurobarometer survey was conducted in the 27 Member States between 13 -20 April.