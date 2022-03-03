/

Met Office warns of gale-force winds

Cyprus’ Met office issued a yellow warning for near gale-force winds, which is expected to mostly affect Limassol and Paphos.

The yellow alert issued lasts until Thursday 3 pm with south-westerly to westerly winds affecting mountainous and inland areas.

Winds are expected to range between 6 to 7 points on the Beaufort scale, while more intense gale-force winds reaching 9 Beaufort will impact coastal areas.

Gale force winds (Beaufort 8) can shake big trees and cause medium to high waves in the sea.

Weather forecasters sometimes use the term “gale-force winds” to describe conditions that aren’t quite as extreme as hurricanes or tropical storms but can deliver damage to crops or damage property.

Thursday started with local showers, but weather conditions are expected to improve later in the day.

Maximum Temperatures will reach 14 degrees Celsius inland, 16C on the coast, while the mountains are a much colder 2C. Frost is expected in the Troodos Mountain range.

Some areas will see more rain during the evening, with conditions again set to improve through the night.

Strong winds will send temperatures down to 7C inland, 10C on the coast and -3C higher up.

More rain, mainly local showers, is expected on Friday and over the weekend.

