Cyprus sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The first mission of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to the Ukrainian people is expected on March 8, following arrangements made with the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

Commissioner for the Citizen, Panayiotis Sentonas, said the first package of humanitarian aid includes medical supplies worth €700,000.

Food was also collected from more than 40 centres across Cyprus and equipment related to civil protection (tents, sleeping bags, first aid kits).

The government has contributed €100,000 to the UN’s Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Sentonas thanked the hundreds of volunteers who contributed to collecting humanitarian aid at short notice.

He said the needs assessment on the ground continues in cooperation with the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as the war in Ukraine worsens.

Collection of humanitarian aid at municipal centres that operate throughout Cyprus is ongoing.

