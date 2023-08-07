Fire reignites in Limassol, fears of high winds

Firefighting forces have been mobilised at the frontline of the fire in the Limassol district following a rekindling in the Apesia area.

According to information from the coordinating centre in Apsiou, ground and aerial firefighting units are trying to extinguish the new firefront.

The first of the two Greek Canadair firefighting aircraft arrived Monday and is also assisting.

A second Greek firefighting aircraft is expected to arrive later in the day.

Acting President of the Republic, House President, Annita Demetriou, is at the coordinating centre in Paramytha and is being briefed on the situation.

The possibility of more reignitions is higher in the afternoon, as winds are expected to pick up in the area, according to Fire Service Spokesman Andreas Kettis.

He added the fire has been surrounded, and firebreaks and access paths are being created for the ground forces to try to contain the blaze.

According to Kettis, the fire area is still being monitored.

Some areas of continuous reignitions of the fire are faced with ground and aerial forces, mainly on the northwest side of the perimeter.

 

