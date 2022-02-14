/

Bitcoin outperforms major tech stocks in last 30 days

Bitcoin’s returns are higher than traditional investment vehicles, despite suffering significant volatility so far this year, with the digital asset’s dominance over equities continued, beating the performance of leading tech stocks.

Data presented by financial analysis site Finbold reveals that as of February 13, the cryptocurrency had outperformed the top six tech stocks by an average return on investment (ROI) of 12.24%.

Among the stocks, Bitcoin significantly outperformed Facebook parent Meta (NASDAQ: FB) by 46.74%, followed by electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) at 18.37%.

The asset also outperformed Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) by 3.78%, followed by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) at 1.84%. Compared to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Bitcoin’s ROI was 1.95% higher.

Elsewhere, the number one ranked cryptocurrency’s ROI almost matched Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), surpassing the stock by 0.76%.

On a maturity path 

The Finbold report highlights the implications of Bitcoin outperforming traditional stocks as the asset moves towards maturity.

“If Bitcoin can sustain the gains in the coming months, the move will solidify the asset’s status as a maturing investment vehicle. The maturity will also be aided by the continued entry of institutional investors into the space,” said the report’s author, Justinas Baltrusaitis.

Bitcoin has retained a higher ROI compared to the stocks when the two asset classes have demonstrated a higher correlation. The correlation has resulted from the skyrocketing inflation and the expected Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

Furthermore, the short-term returns are a potential indicator that Bitcoin might be on its way to emerge as the best-performing asset.

Last year, the crypto had returns of about 60% in a year, marked with high institutional investments.

