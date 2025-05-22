Bitcoin surge makes $150,000 target look like “child’s play”

Bitcoin’s blistering rise to a fresh all-time high above $110,000, driven by a number of positive factors, has torched expectations — and it’s forcing a reappraisal of what’s possible in 2025.

According to Nigel Green, CEO of global leading financial advisory giant and fintech deVere Group, the latest rally means that “$150,000 no longer looks ambitious — it looks cautious.”

The flagship cryptocurrency has gained nearly 15% in May alone, shaking off weeks of stagnation and tariff-driven hesitation.

The previous high of $107,793 was recorded on January 20 this year, after which it tumbled by April 6 to $76,643.

On Wednesday, it pushed past January’s record to trade at $108,955, after briefly hitting $109,857, according to Coin Metrics. On Thursday, BTCUSD was trading near $111,000.

“This is a pivotal moment,” said Green.

“It’s not just that Bitcoin has hit a new high. It’s the confluence of macro tailwinds, political momentum, institutional flows and retail resurgence. We’re entering a new era of digital value, and Bitcoin is leading it.”

The deVere founder said that several forces have aligned to propel the market.

“A cooler-than-expected US inflation print, easing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, and Moody’s downgrade of US sovereign debt have all steered investors toward alternatives to traditional fiat-based stores of value. Bitcoin, often likened to digital gold, is soaking up that demand.

“In a world where sovereign credibility is fraying, investors are shifting decisively into assets that can’t be diluted or manipulated,” Green says. “Bitcoin has become not just a speculative play, but a strategic hedge.”

The market’s hunger for digital assets is also evident in the growing weight of institutional flows.

Exchange-traded funds tracking Bitcoin have seen record-breaking cumulative inflows — over $40 bln — with only two days of outflows recorded so far this month.

Meanwhile, the regulatory picture is beginning to crystallise. The US Senate this week advanced landmark legislation to establish a legal framework for stablecoins, one of the core pillars of the crypto economy.

“President Donald Trump has indicated he wants to sign it into law by August, lending political weight to the digital asset sector.

“This level of bipartisan traction on crypto regulation was unthinkable 18 months ago,” noted Green. “Now it’s becoming the norm — and markets are responding accordingly.”

Corporate exposure

Bitcoin’s current rally has also been fueled by corporate treasuries deepening their exposure.

Since the start of the year, publicly listed firms have expanded their holdings by 31%, now controlling around $349 bln worth of Bitcoin — approximately 15% of total supply, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.

“The big money is not just circling Bitcoin — it’s in,” said the deVere Group CEO. “And when treasuries, regulators, and ETFs all move in sync, the result is seismic.”

Looking ahead, Green believes Bitcoin’s trajectory is steepening.

“The $150,000 price target we set earlier this year was bold at the time. But markets evolve — and so must forecasts.”

“If current conditions hold, and we get a real regulatory green light before the August recess, a price above $175,000 is increasingly within reach.”

While risk assets broadly are benefiting from an improving backdrop, Bitcoin is separating itself as the preferred hedge against both inflation and political instability.

The digital asset is increasingly being treated as a monetary insurance policy — and the premium investors are willing to pay for that protection is rising.

“This appears to be a structural re-rating,” he added. “Bitcoin has never been more relevant, and never more resilient.”

As the macro environment continues to shift and digital infrastructure matures, deVere Group maintains its bullish stance — and now sees upside beyond previous expectations.

“We’re watching history being made,” concluded Green.