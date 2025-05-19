Crypto trades rebound in April, Bitcoin still 66% below peak

Cryptocurrencies saw a significant increase in April’s trading volume as market sentiment turned bullish following major U.S. policy shifts.

President Donald Trump’s decision to pause new tariffs sparked a rally in risk assets, lifting Bitcoin by 15.5% by the end of the month. Momentum grew further after the U.S. announced the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, signaling stronger institutional backing.

According to data presented by CryptoPresales.com, Bitcoin trading volume rebounded to $751.9 bln in April, still 66% below the February peak.

Historically, April has been a strong month for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, bringing the biggest average monthly returns, and 2025 proved this again.

After its price plunged throughout February and March, Bitcoin jumped by 15.5% in April, reaching $94,500 on the last day of the month, and further to $103,000 by mid-May.

Its monthly trading volume also recovered but remained deep below the peak seen in February, according to the CryptoPresales.com data.

Renewed optimism triggers surge

The renewed optimism triggered a surge in trading activity, with monthly trading volumes for Bitcoin and all major altcoins increasing significantly.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin’s trading volume jumped by 38% and hit $751 bln in April. While quite an impressive increase, that is still 66% below the peak of $2.33 bln in February.

Most other top-traded cryptos have also seen double-digit increases.

The world’s most traded crypto, Tether, saw a 22% jump, reaching $1.67 trln in April trades. Ethereum followed with a 31% increase and a monthly trading volume of $441 bln.

USDC saw an even bigger trading surge, spiking by 41% and reaching over $264 bln last month. Solana and BNB followed with 23% and 33% increases and monthly trading volumes of $73.1 bln and $51.1 bln, respectively.

On the other hand, First Digital USD and XRP were the only cryptocurrencies on the list that suffered a significant trading volume drop, falling by a considerable 28% and 25% in April, respectively.

Monthly volume jumped $706 bln

With eight of the ten most traded cryptos posting double-digit growth, their combined monthly trading volume saw a significant increase as well.

Although the list remained practically the same, with Wrapped Solana replacing Dogecoin as the only change, their combined trading volume jumped by 25% to $3.47 trln month-on-month. This translates to $706 bln more in crypto trades, reflecting positive market sentiment.