Cyprus-Jordan enhance defence cooperation

Cyprus National Guard Chief, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis, paid an official visit to Jordan, during which the importance of their bilateral defence cooperation was reaffirmed.

A Defence Ministry statement said the two sides discussed developments in the Middle East and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region and various aspects of the defence cooperation between the two countries armed forces.

During his visit, Zervakis, who headed a delegation of the National Guard General Staff, was received by the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

They discussed ways to enhance further the military and defence cooperation of the armed forces and international efforts to combat terrorism comprehensively.

During his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Major General Yousef Huneiti, Zervakis exchanged views on the international security challenges and situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Zervakis referred to Cyprus’ challenges in the defence and security field.

At the same time, the two sides reaffirmed their common will to deepen the bilateral programme of military cooperation and the trilateral programme of cooperation with Greece.

Cyprus and Jordan are part of a wider alliance with Greece and Egypt to secure peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Lieutenant General Zervakis also visited the Jordanian army’s Special Operations Training Centre in Amman.

