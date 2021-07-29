/

Cyprus, Greece, Jordan reignite alliance

The leaders of Greece, Jordan and Cyprus have vowed to relaunch regular high-level contacts, halted by the pandemic, to expand their regional partnership.

Following a trilateral summit held in Athens Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cyprus Republic President Nicos Anastasiades and King Abdullah II agreed to deepen their alliance.

They agreed to relaunch meetings and improve cooperation in key areas, including culture, trade, food security, tourism, energy, agriculture, water, environment, healthcare, investment, information, and communication technology (ICT).

The three also expressed their support for a Cyprus solution based on UN Security Council resolutions and international law, reiterating their support to Iraq’s government and its endeavours to safeguard Iraq’s territorial integrity, security, and stability.

On Libya, they voiced commitment to a political solution ending the conflict and supporting the interim Libyan government preparing elections in December 2021, while they called for a political solution in Syria that brings stability and the “safe, voluntary, and dignified return of IDPs and refugees”.

In a joint statement, they said discussions in Athens “paved the way for enhanced cooperation and accelerated coordination of initiatives”.

And “expressed their commitment to reactivate partnerships, mobilize resources and aggregate efforts towards sustainable, evolving shared benefits and added value for all three countries.”

In this context, they stress the importance of the Permanent Secretariat in Nicosia and its key role in facilitating cooperation between the three countries.

The joint statement calls on all countries in the region to respect the sovereignty, the sovereign rights, and the jurisdiction of each state over its maritime zones based on international law, particularly the Law of the Sea.

