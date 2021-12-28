COVID19: Daily cases could soar past 3,000

Following a record 1,925 daily COVID-19 cases, some scientists are concerned that infections could spiral to an astronomical 3,000 in the coming days after holiday gatherings.

With scientists suspecting the new, more transmissible Omicron variant is behind the new surge of COVID cases, Constantinos Deltas, a Professor of Molecular Genetics at the University of Cyprus, estimates that cases will soon reach 3,000.

Warning that an explosion of cases to unseen heights strains state hospitals as COVID-19 admissions will inevitably increase, while health workers will also fall ill.

Deltas referred to the preliminary data of an ongoing Cyprus study showing that antibody levels following vaccination against COVID-19 are much higher than those infected with the virus.

He also said the study concluded that the antibodies created reduce sharply three months after a person is infected with coronavirus, so vaccination is necessary.

The study carried out by the University of Cyprus’ Biobank also found that immunity levels drop a few months after the second vaccine dose, thus making a booster shot all the more necessary.

Cyprus on Monday reported a record 1,925 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total to 152,685 cases and 630 deaths.

Hospital admissions remain steady at 161 patients.

