TUS doubles Paphos to Athens flights

Good news for tourism after TUS Airways decided to expand their schedule from Paphos to Athens, doubling weekly flights from two to four.

On Tuesday, Cyprus’ Transport Ministry welcomed the move, noting that TUS Airways had included the Paphos to Athens route in its flight programme on December 10.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said the airline will double its weekly flights to four until March 2022.

Initially, the airline offered flights to and from the Greek capital until January 9.

“The positive response from passengers and, consequently, the viability of the flights, led the company to continue the route after January 9, 2022, increasing the number of flights to four per week until March 2022,” said Karousos in a statement.

The air carrier has also expressed its intention of continuing the flights from Paphos to Athens after March and expanding to eight per week if demand grows.

Paphos and Limassol residents had demanded an Athens connection.

“It is also important for Cyprus in general since it will have multiple benefits for air connectivity, tourism, and the economy.”

The minister hopes locals will support the route to achieve its expansion on a 12-month basis.

Karousos added that the ministry is in constant contact with the company, aiming to further convince it to expand its flight schedule from Paphos.

TUS Airways’ decision comes when the spread of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, is casting its shadow on Paphos’ tourism as stakeholders report flights are being cancelled.

Paphos Regional Board of Tourism president Nasos Hadjigeorgiou told the Cyprus News Agency that several scheduled flights to Paphos airport had been cancelled due to the increased severity of the Covid-19 situation in Europe and the island.

Hadjigeorgiou said several flights had already been cancelled.

“After the first week of January, there will be a further reduction of flights to Cyprus”.