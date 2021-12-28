COVID19: Self-tests for non-GHS members

Cypriots or residents of Cyprus who have completed their vaccination regime in other EU member states or third countries and are not registered in the General Healthcare System (GHS) are eligible for free self-test kits from Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, beneficiaries can receive self-tests from designated vaccination centres from 10 am-1300 daily.

The centres are located in the old hospital area in Nicosia and at the maternity centres of Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos old General Hospitals, and in Famagusta from the district’s Maternity Centre.

Those eligible will have to present identification and their vaccination card or European Digital Vaccination certificate.

In case of a positive result, people should contact the Public Health Clinics Coordination centres at: [email protected] by sending their identification details (name, surname, phone number, ID number, date of birth and district) and a photo of their positive self-test.

Beneficiaries of the GHS can get five free COVID self-tests from a local chemist if vaccinated.

