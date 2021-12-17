COVID19: Cyprus begins vaccinating ages 5-11

The first 130 children aged between five and 11 got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday as Cyprus buffers against a surge of COVID-19 and the arrival of Omicron.

Health Ministry permanent secretary Christina Yiannaki said vaccination of children is a one-way street for the smooth operation of schools.

Yiannaki boasted that Cyprus was the first EU state to launch a vaccination campaign for children with the Pfizer vaccines prepared especially for under 12s.

Yiannaki called on parents to book a vaccination appointment for their children, noted that authorities are pleased with the turnout.

Health authorities underestimated demand, with parents reporting they are no slots to book an appointment for their children this month.

Yiannaki said that authorities would be looking into ways of stepping up processes.

“On Tuesday, a meeting will be held at the Ministry of Health to evaluate how the rollout is coming along, and we will be taking the appropriate decisions to increase vaccine availability.”

So far, some 350 appointments have been booked.

Ages 5-11 will be administered a 10mg dose compared to 30 mg administered to children over 12.

“Parents should not be worried.

“I believe that parents should bring their children to be vaccinated for their own health and in general for the interest of public health.”

Parents can only book an appointment by phone, but bookings will be carried out exclusively through the online vaccination portal from next Tuesday.

 

