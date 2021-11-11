COVID19: Death of 8-year-old in north youngest victim

147 views
1 min read

Turkish Cypriot health authorities have confirmed the death of an 8-year-old girl, the youngest person to lose their life to COVID-19 on the divided island.

Head of the health services in the north, Ali Pilli, confirmed the 8-year-old girl had died in hospital from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“We have lost an 8-year-old child. We are all in shock and saddened,” said Pilli.

The 8-year-old girl was victim 93 to die from the virus in the north since the first COVID death was reported on 10 March 2020.

Pilli said that authorities would be releasing more details on the girl’s death.

It is unknown whether the girl was suffering from any other underlying medical condition.

According to the Turkish Cypriot News Agency TAK, the girl was admitted to the COVID-19 reference hospital in Nicosia after complaining of severe stomachache and diarrhoea the previous day.

She had already tested positive for COVID-19, but authorities are not saying when she had taken the test.

The girl was in the third year of an elementary school in north Nicosia.

So far, the health authorities in the Turkish occupied north of the island have reported 23,818 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths.

The Republic of Cyprus has confirmed 126,772 infections and 577 deaths.

Combined, divided Cyprus has reported 150,590 coronavirus cases and 670 deaths.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus