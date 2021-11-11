COVID19: Day off booster shot incentive

157 views
1 min read

People going in for a booster shot are entitled to take the day off work, announced the Health Ministry as an incentive to improve jab rates.

The Cabinet approved the ministry request for people working in the public and private sectors to be given the whole day off to receive their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It will not be deducted from the employee’s overall annual leave.

Employees taking the day off to get vaccinated will have to present their vaccination card to their employer for confirmation.

The ministry also reminded that employees still have the right to take a day off to receive their first and second dose if they have not already taken them.

The same arrangement applies to parents accompanying their underage children to get their first or second shot of the COVID vaccine.

Again, they will have to present a copy of their child’s vaccination card to their employer as confirmation.

Booster jabs are now available for people aged 50 and over.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus