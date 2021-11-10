COVID19: Police want fake jab doctor prosecuted

Police have recommended to Attorney General George Savvides that a Larnaca doctor who allegedly issued fake COVID-19 vaccination cards stands trial.

The 53-year-old Larnaca GP was under investigation after evidence emerged; he gave fake vaccination certificates for anti-vaxxers, two of whom later died from coronavirus.

Two men aged 44 and 41 died at Larnaca General’s ICU after contracting COVID-19.

Both men reportedly admitted to doctors treating them that their vaccination card was fake as they were unvaccinated.

Reportedly, the GP had vaccinated 102 of his patients with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 47 of his patients were called in for police questioning on suspicions that they had not received the jab.

And 26 of them agreed to undergo antibody testing, with results showing that seven did not have COVID-19 antibodies.

Cyprus police, however, cannot use these lab findings as it is scientifically difficult to prove that the people in question were not indeed vaccinated.

It is known that some people do not respond to the vaccines.

The case is believed to be a tough one to prove in court, as the prosecutors will have to build their case on hearsay evidence, namely the testimonies of nursing staff who were told by the patients they had not been vaccinated.

However, police believe there is enough evidence for the case to stand up in court.

The Larnaca doctor is faced with charges of conspiring to commit a crime, forging official documents, circulating forged documents, securing registration with false representation, negligent acts that caused bodily harm.

The Legal Service will decide any prosecution or charges.

The GP is one out of six physicians police were looking into for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 jabs cards, three from Limassol and two from Paphos.

A vaccination card is one requirement for Cypriots to secure a Safe Pass, granting them entry to crowded indoor and outdoor facilities such as restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, supermarkets, and shops.