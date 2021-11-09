Male nurse admits spying on hospital female staff

A 32-year-old male nurse has admitted placing spy cameras in the women’s staff changing room at the Nicosia General hospital, police said.

According to police sources, following complaints filed by a female nurse at the hospital, officers were dispatched to the hospital, where they found a hidden camera in the women’s changing room.

Investigations led police to suspect the 32-year-old nurse, securing a search warrant for his house and vehicle, which a Nicosia court issued.

Members of the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department were sent to the suspect’s house, discovering several electronic devices.

One of them received a live feed from the women’s changing room at Nicosia General.

Police investigations showed the suspect stored images from the changing rooms on his tablet.

The camera at the hospital was also confiscated as evidence.

According to police, the suspect has admitted to committing the offences, and the case will go to court.

 

