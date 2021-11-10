/

Cyprus first time participants in Libya Conference

327 views
1 min read

Cyprus will participate in the Paris Conference on Libya for the first time, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite Turkey saying it will not participate if Cyprus attends, President Nicos Anastasiades will be in the French capital for the summit, government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said.

According to a statement, Pelekanos said President Anastasiades departs on Wednesday for Paris to participate in the 4th Paris Peace Forum, the Conference on Libya and a dinner hosted by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

The Peace Forum will look into international initiatives to address the social and economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, the need to maintain international cooperation, global governance in the health sector, climate change, cybersecurity, fighting fake news and threats against journalists, gender equality.

Anastasiades will participate on Friday in the Conference on Libya.

Participants in the Conference will discuss the withdrawal of foreign troops and the political transition in the country, given the elections to be held in December.

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, will also attend the conference to show Washington’s support to Libyans as they plan for elections.

The Paris conference on Libya is expected to be attended by the UN, Italy, Germany, and others: about 20 heads of state.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus