COVID19: Health Minister urges people to get jab

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas has appealed to the public to go ahead with their vaccination against COVID-19 amidst a flare-up of the pandemic in Europe.

In a statement Tuesday, Hadjipantelas says that during a visit at a care home for the elderly in Kaimakli, Nicosia, he was happy to learn that all residents and personnel are fully vaccinated.

As a result, no serious illness leading to hospitalisation was recorded.

“I urge all nurses and residents in other closed structures and homes for the elderly to follow this example and to go ahead with their vaccination.”

At the same time, he notes, everyone should understand the benefits of vaccination which aims to increase the coverage of the general population to reach herd immunity.

According to Ministry of Health data, 3,521 people aged 50 and over have received a booster jab so far this week.

People aged 50 were eligible for a booster shot from Monday.

In its last update, the ministry said that 80% of the island’s adult population are now fully vaccinated, while 82.3% have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

