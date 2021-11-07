COVID19: No deaths with fewer daily cases

Cyprus reported no coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, the fifth day this month with no Covid deaths, as the number of new daily cases and hospitalisations dropped from week highs to 133 and 69, respectively.

The health ministry said in its Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 576.

New daily infections fell to 133 from 174 the day before and a high of 280 a week ago.

Hospitalisations receded to 69 from 74, while 23 remain serious, unchanged from the previous day.

Meanwhile, intubated patients remained at seven, and 66% of hospital patients were reported as unvaccinated.

Only one patient is still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remains intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 125,947.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted during the past 24 hours fell by 7,000 to 39,447.

With fewer tests and 133 new infections, 45 fewer than the previous day, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rate dropped to 0.34% from 0.38%, within the high-risk threshold of 1%.

Of the new cases, 11 were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections, two were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 17 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 37 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 66 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.

All 86 samples from retirement homes were negative for coronavirus, while two were positive from 2,179 tests at restricted institutions and two more from among 141 random rapid tests at both airports.

