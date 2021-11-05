COVID19: Booster jabs ready for over 50s

People over the age of 50 and diabetics can book their booster shot appointment through the online vaccination platform, while walk-in centres will be catering to them from Monday.

The Health Ministry said mobile vaccination centres would be set up in the village of Palaichori on Saturday to administer booster jabs.

Health authorities on Friday issued guidelines for a COVID-19 booster shot after the age limit was lowered to 50 years, including people with diabetes or severe obesity.

People over the age of 50 will have the opportunity to book their appointment through the online vaccination portal or go to a walk-in centre.

People over 50, vaccinated with either Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca in their initial vaccination scheme, will receive an mRNA vaccine of Pfizer or Moderna.

Those vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna will get a booster of the same vaccine used during their initial vaccination.

People vaccinated with AstraZeneca can choose between a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

Those vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine can choose to be vaccinated with another shot of J&J.

People who have diabetes, regardless of their age (18+), are also eligible for a booster shot.

However, people initially vaccinated with the J&J vaccine will only get a booster shot at a walk-in vaccination centre.

Regardless of their age or health status, initial vaccination must have been completed at least six months earlier.

The country’s General Healthcare System (GHS) beneficiaries can be served at walk-in centres from Monday to Thursday from 8 in the morning until 1 pm.

Every Friday, the non-beneficiaries of the GHS can be served at the walk-in centres between 8 am and 1 pm.

For walk-in vaccinations, beneficiaries must provide evidence of their vaccination status and identification documents, either an ID card or migrant registration card.

The Health Ministry will be issuing guidelines for people with severe obesity in the coming days.

According to the latest available data, nearly 80% of adults, 40% of 16–17-year-olds, and 25% of kids between 12-15 have been fully vaccinated.

Around one in 10 people in Cyprus have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic, with 575 having died due to the virus.