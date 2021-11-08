/

UK, Cyprus bomb disposal training

British Bases personnel, units from the UK and the Republic of Cyprus, have completed three days of joint bomb disposal training in Akrotiri to “share best practices and foster working relationships for future collaboration”.

Exercise Hades Bident saw experts from RAF Akrotiri’s Ammunition Troop working alongside the Cyprus Police and National Guard Explosive Ordinance Disposal Teams to deal with potential threats from explosive devices, including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and pipe bombs under vehicles.

Also involved in the large-scale exercise was a team from the SBA Police and highly experienced military bomb disposal professionals from the UK.

Major Joe Wood, a Senior Ammunition Technical Officer from RAF Akrotiri, explained why joint training was useful for everyone involved.

“The overarching aim of the exercise was to execute inter-agency and joint training.

“It was very useful having CyPol and National Guard involvement on the exercise.

“This was the first time we got to understand their capabilities and share our working practices.”

Head of Cyprus police Bomb Specialist Team, Odysseas Papadopoulos, called Exercise Hades Bident very constructive and revealed that he hoped the three days of training would strengthen the cooperation between all those involved.

Maj Wood said: “The exercise was a great success and has paved the way for future collaboration, with all parties keen on further engagement.”

 

