COVID19: One death, new infections drop

Cyprus reported one coronavirus death on Saturday, while the number of new cases dropped below 200, and hospitalisations were up fractionally at 74.

New daily infections fell to 174 from a high of 280 at the start of the week.

The Health Ministry said in its Covid bulletin that the latest victim since the pandemic started was an 83-year-old man who died at Limassol general.

He is the second person to die in November from the virus, taking the total to 576.

The average age of those who have died is 76.1, and the majority were males (64%)

Hospitalisations edged up from 73 on Friday to 74; 23 remain serious, four fewer than the previous day.

Meanwhile, intubated patients decreased by one to seven, and 66.24% of hospital patients were reported as unvaccinated.

Only one patient is still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remains intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 125,814.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted during the past 24 fell by 10,000 to 46,157.

With fewer tests and 178 new infections, 53 fewer than the previous day, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rate dropped to 0.38% from 0.40%, within the high-risk threshold of 1%.

Of the new cases, six were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections, four were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 28 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 77 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 59 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.