Varosha placed on EU agenda

The situation in fenced-off Varosha and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean will be on the agenda of Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, a European official confirmed.

The official said the issue had been placed on the agenda by High Representative Josep Borrell per his statement on behalf of the EU in July, when he said that EU Ministers would “consider actions at their next meeting, in case of non-reversal of Turkey’s actions”.

“Because Turkey has not reverted its steps and in practical terms, nothing had changed from July when the change of status was decided, we will be hearing from member states what should be done,” the official said.

He was referring to the unilateral change of the fenced-off area’s status by the Turkish side.

The official noted this discussion is part of the wider framework of the Cyprus problem and efforts underway to restart negotiations under UN auspices.

Foreign ministers are also expected to examine recent events in the Eastern Mediterranean involving Cypriot and Turkish military ships.

The official said that foreign ministers would discuss the next steps in the wider context of the effort to return to Cyprus talks under the United Nations.

The issue of Varosha has been included on the agenda under the heading of current affairs, along with developments in Afghanistan and Tunisia.

In addition, the main agenda of the meeting includes relations with countries in the Gulf region, Eastern Partnership countries and the situation in Ethiopia and Nicaragua. (source CNA)

