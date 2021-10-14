/

Cyprus asks Germany to exert pressure on Turkey

President Nicos Anastasiades has asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to pressure Turkey to help resume Cyprus talks and terminate Ankara’s illegal activities against Nicosia.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, Anastasiades had a telephone conversation with Merkel on Wednesday.

“Their close, cordial and long-standing friendship, both at the political and personal level, was underlined.”

“President Anastasiades had the opportunity to refer extensively to the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, including the delay in the appointment of a UN special envoy, and the ongoing Turkish provocations, both Cypriot maritime zones and the fenced-off Varosha,” said the statement.

President Anastasiades asked Merkel to apply pressure to restart abandoned UN-backed peace talks and persuade Turkey there was no political mileage in its hostile behaviour toward Cyprus.

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch.

Nicosia has issued an anti-Navtex following Turkey’s Navtex notice that the seismic ship Oruc Reis will conduct research in the Eastern Mediterranean until December 16.

The Navtex infringes Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone in occupied Kyrenia.

Cyprus announced the Turkish Navtex violates its sovereign rights.

Ankara said the Oruc Reis would be escorted by Turkish navy ships the Ataman and Genghis Khan.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha in violation of UN resolutions.

Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.

