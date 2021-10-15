/

COVID19: Booster rollout for 60 plus

Cyprus health authorities are pushing forward with their COVID-19 booster shot rollout reaching down to people aged 60 while adding more vulnerable groups.

The cabinet Friday approved the proposal by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, backed by the recommendation of the epidemiological team to lower the current age limit of 65 for the administration of booster shots.

Authorities will also expand the rollout to cover vulnerable groups with severe chronic respiratory, cardiovascular, kidney or liver disease, severe chronic neurological disease and diabetes or other endocrine diseases and hemoglobinopathies.

Announcing the decision, the Health Ministry reminded that people eligible must have completed their vaccination scheme at least six months before getting the third dose.

Immunocompromised patients can book their appointment 28 days after their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines are used for booster jabs, irrespective of the type administered initially.

So far, booster shots have been administered to 26,897 people, including health professionals.

A total of 81.5% of the adult population received at least the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79% have completed their vaccination scheme.

As immunity wanes over time, the booster shot is seen as added protection against serious disease or death.

