COVID19: Imported cases rise to 20%

Some 20% of COVID-19 cases recorded in recent weeks in Cyprus were imported, attributable to an influx of tourist arrivals and Cypriots returning from trips abroad.

According to the latest epidemiological report issued by the Health Ministry on Friday, one in five of the 1,345 coronavirus cases detected in the last 14 days were imported.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said authorities have spotted that the infection ratio among those tested has gone up recently.

Imported cases have been detected through testing carried out at airports and ports.

“As soon as this increase was identified, the alarm was sounded at the Ministry of Health. However, this is not something that worries us at the moment”, said Hadjipantelas.

Overall, the report revealed a stabilisation in all epidemiological indicators across the country, with the 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate dropping to 151.5 from 180.9 per 100,000 residents compared to a fortnight earlier.

According to the report, 20.3% of cases detected from September 28 to October 11 were imported.

Limassol had the highest number of COVID cases with 359 testing positive, Nicosia followed with 331 cases, Paphos with 230, Larnaca with 229, and Famagusta with 145.

Nine cases were reported to be either from the British bases or had a residency abroad.

The Health Ministry said it remained concerned over the 14-day cumulative rate remaining high among children and teenagers, with most cases being tracked in Paphos and Famagusta.

The 14-day cumulative notification rate for children and teenagers in the age group 10 to 19 remained high, despite a drop from 239.8 to 215.8 per 100,000.

However, the notification rate for children aged 0 to 9 went from 206.8 to 95.7.

The median age of all cases is 34, while for adult cases, it is 38.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised remained low.

On October 13, 62 people were hospitalised for coronavirus, of which 12 were in ICUs, including 11 intubated with a median age of 68 years.

The average age of all patients hospitalised is 64.

“The situation at the hospitals has not significantly changed,” the ministry noted.

It said Cyprus has a low mortality rate, with 559 fatalities from coronavirus since the outbreak.

The average age of patients losing their life to COVID-19 is 78.

Health authorities have attributed the low death rate to the response of the country’s health system and the high vaccination rate among its population.

So far, a total of 81.5% of the adult population received at least the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79% have completed their vaccination scheme.