COVID19: Two deaths, cases & patients steady

Cyprus recorded two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, while new daily cases and hospitalisations remained at similar levels.

The Health Ministry said in its Covid bulletin that a man aged 81 and a 57-year-old woman were the latest victims of the pandemic, raising the August death toll to 53 and 477 since the outbreak started.

The average age of those who died is 77, while most were men (64%).

A higher 51,499 PCR and antigen rapid tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

The 311 new infections are exactly the same as the day before, and the total tests generated a benchmark ‘test positivity’ rate of 0.60%, lower than Friday’s 0.65%, and below the high-risk threshold of 1%.

At present, 194 patients are admitted for Covid-19 treatment in state hospitals, five fewer than the day before, of whom 70 are critical, seven less than Friday.

Of these, 37 remain intubated, eight fewer from the previous day and 82.48% of hospital patients are unvaccinated.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections during the past 17 months rose to 111,140.

Of the new cases, 32 were found through contact tracing, six passengers tested positive in PCR tests at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 58 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 142 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 73 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infection.

Of these, 28 were in Nicosia (from 5,966 tests), 18 in Limassol (3,591), 5 in Paphos (1,277), 5 in Larnaca (1,640) and 5 in the Famagusta region (1,294).

Eleven of 167 tests of staff and residents at retirement homes were positive.

Some 48 tourists tested negative at hotels, having completed their seventh day of stay on the island, while 487 random rapid tests on passengers arriving at both airports were negative.