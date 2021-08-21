/

Cyprus heatwave returns

Scorching temperatures have returned to the island this weekend, with the Cyprus Met Office issuing a yellow alert for extreme heat on Saturday.

A yellow warning was issued for maximum inland temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius from 1300-1600 on Saturday.

It won’t be much cooler on the coast as temperatures range from 33-35°C and 32°C on higher ground.

Night-time temperatures will also feel uncomfortable as they will not fall below 25°C and 21°C on higher ground.

The public is advised to stay in the shade, drink plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous exercise outdoors.

The sizzling heat and stifling night-time temperatures are expected to continue through to Tuesday.

The outlook will remain unchanged until Tuesday.

The Cyprus Forests Department is also on “red alert” warning for fire risk urging the public to refrain from activities that may cause fire and cooperate with the authorities.

Whoever sees smoke or fire inside or near forested areas should contact the nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

Lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment, and that lighting a fire for cooking is only allowed in the specified areas at picnic sites.

Lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine of up to €50,000 and/or imprisonment up to ten years, based on the forest law or a fine of up to €20,000 and/or imprisonment up to five years.

