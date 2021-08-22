/

Cyprus, Israel, Greece summit

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is in Israel for the Cyprus-Israel-Greece Trilateral Meeting, with his counterparts Yair Lapid and Nikos Dendias to address regional issues and examine their cooperation.

It is the first meeting between the three countries at the level of Foreign Ministers since the new Israeli government took office.

The summit will reaffirm the “common will of all parties to further develop their cooperation and to expand regional cooperation networks on the basis of a positive agenda, with a view to enhancing peace, stability and security in the broader region”.

Sunday’s Trilateral Meeting is expected to address Afghanistan, and issues of common interest, focusing on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, and the Gulf.

The three Ministers will also discuss targeted proposals to further cooperation in dealing with the pandemic and its consequences, economic cooperation, tourism, crisis management, climate change and protection of the environment.

Earlier, Christodoulides will hold a bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Lapid, during which issues pertaining to Cyprus-Israel relations will be discussed, following on from talks held at the end of July.

Christodoulides and Greek counterpart  Dendias will meet Minister of Energy of Israel, Karine Elharrar to exchange views on energy cooperation between the three countries.

They will also have contacts with Israel’s Minister of Defence Benny Gantz on bilateral military ties, and issues of common interest related to regional security.

