COVID19: Cyprus jabs 77% of population

A total of 77.2% of the adult population has received a COVID-19 vaccination shot, and 71.8% are fully vaccinated, the Cyprus Health Ministry said.

According to the ECDC, Cyprus is above the EU average of 74.4% for one shot and 64.8% fully jabbed.

A total of 33.6% of those aged 16-17 have received the first dose, and 24.8% completed their vaccination regime.

For younger ages 12-15, 12.3% have been vaccinated with the first dose since 2 August, when the vaccine was approved for this age group.

The vaccination coverage per district shows Paphos still leading the way, with 88% of its population having received the first dose.

Second is the Famagusta district with 85.1%, followed by Nicosia and Limassol districts with 76.9% and 75.5% respectively.

Larnaca is trailing with 71.1%, the lowest vaccination rate among the districts.

Up until 19 August, those vaccinated with one jab were 12.3% for the 12-15 age group, 16-17-year-olds reached 33.6%, 18-19-year-olds 46.2%, 20-29 at 58.2%, 30-39 year-olds 69.1%, 40-49 86%, 50-59 at 81.8%, for 60-69 at 88.1%, 70-79 at 96.4% and  80+ it is 97%.

At Walk-in centres, 29,761 vaccinations (both first and second doses) have taken place.

From  15-31 July, 10,626 vaccinations took place, from 2-12 August 12,075 vaccinations, on 13 August 3,372 vaccinations, on 17 August 1,368 vaccinations, on 18 August 1,212 and 19 August 1,108 people were vaccinated.

In the last seven days, a total of 32,688 vaccinations have been taken — 11,051 were first-time jabs dose and 21,616 the second shot.

In the coming weeks, 36,666 vaccinations through online appointments are scheduled.

