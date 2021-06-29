Cyprus Airways starts Malta flights

Cyprus Airways completed its maiden flight from Larnaca airport to Malta International Airport on Sunday to launch the twice-weekly route.

A water cannon salute welcomed the airline to Malta, and later each passenger received a gift from Malta International Airport to mark the occasion.

Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) Chairman Dr Gavin Giulia was at the airport to welcome the first Cypriot visitors and to talk with the Cyprus Airways crew.

Cyprus Airways continues to pick up pace as the Summer begins in earnest, with a raft of destinations available from Cyprus that includes Malta.

The airline flies the Malta route twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

It connects from Larnaca via its international network to 11 destinations: Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Skiathos, Preveza, Rome, Prague, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and now Malta.

Cyprus Airways was awarded for its efforts to boost local tourism during the last Cyprus Tourism Awards.

It has announced a zero-penalty fee for flight changes on basic fare tickets.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios was among the officials gathered at Larnaca Airport to greet the inaugural Malta flight.

Minister Perdios said: “As travel continues a steady return, Cyprus is eager to welcome back visitors with more flight options and deals this summer.

“We are delighted to see Cyprus Airways explore new routes and to be at the forefront of the Cypriot travel recovery.”

George Mavrocostas, COO of Cyprus Airways, said: “We are delighted to be part of the tourism recovery in Cyprus, and we look forward to welcoming many Maltese passengers with us on the route to Cyprus.

“Our two island nations are brought together by EU membership, a common Mediterranean culture and the need for efficient air services that help to support the economy.

“We look forward to being of service to Cyprus and Cypriot travellers as the tourism recovery gets underway with the EU’s digital COVID certificate designed to allow citizens to travel safely.”