Cyprus sizzles in summer scorcher

Cyprus is sweltering in above-average temperatures, with a yellow heat warning still in place as the thermometer is expected to soar to a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius again.

The Meteorology Department issued a new yellow warning for extremely high temperatures, which is valid through Tuesday.

Inland maximum temperatures are expected to rise to 41°C, 36°C on the coast and 31°C over higher mountainous areas.

Minimum night temperatures are not expected to fall below 27°C inland, 26°C on the coast and 21°C on higher ground.

A yellow warning, issued by the Meteorological Department, has been in force since Monday.

A hot air mass in the region is causing the heatwave.

It will remain warmer than usual; throughout the week, with a slight increase expected by Friday.

With temperatures expected to remain extremely high, the Forestry Department has warned that fire hazard remains on red alert.

Authorities urged the public to be extremely cautious and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities or strenuous exercise during the day.

The Forestry department also reminded that lighting a fire in the countryside without permission is prohibited.

Food preparation is only allowed in specially constructed grills, which are located at picnic and camping sites.

Offenders can face jail time or a hefty €50,000 fine.

If a fire is detected, inform the Forestry Department immediately on 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

 

