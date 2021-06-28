COVID19: Greece, France turn green on travel list

Greece and six other EU countries move into Cyprus’ safer green travel list from Thursday, broadening the number of countries from which entry to the island is restriction-free, said the Health Ministry.

In updating the safe travel list, health authorities moved Greece, Croatia, Estonia, France, Lithuania, Luxemburg, and Slovenia from the orange to the green category following their improved epidemiological data.

Green category countries now number 28, of which 18 are EU member states.

Joining the seven EU additions are Switzerland and Liechtenstein (members of the European Economic Area), which jump straight from red to green.

At the same time, Andorra, Spain, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Canada were upgraded to orange from the red category.

Currently, there are no EU countries in the red zone.

Russia, however, Cyprus’ second-largest tourism market, is still stuck in the red.

The changes will come into effect from July 1.

Under Cyprus’ colour-coded system, there is no mandatory quarantine for tourists entering Cyprus.

There are now 14 countries in the orange zone, including the UK and the USA, where a negative PCR test is required.

Cyprus had brought the virus under control through an aggressive vaccination program, ranking it third in the bloc for COVID-19 jabs per population.

However, the island’s epidemiological data has deteriorated over the past week, with daily cases rising above 200.

Cyprus has opened its doors to vaccinated tourists, regardless of their country of origin, to boost arrivals that plunged 84.1% last year.

Vaccinated tourists allowed unconditional entry must have taken a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen.

Russia’s SputnikV and China’s Sinopharm were added to the list of accepted vaccines by Cyprus.

Fully vaccinated Cypriots or legal residents are allowed entry without having to undergo COVID-19 tests or self-isolate.

GREEN

Under the new COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries currently classified in the green category are:

EU members: 1) Malta, 2) Poland, 3) Romania 4) Austria, 5) Bulgaria, 6) Czech Republic, 7) Hungary, 8) Germany, 9) Italy, 10) Finland, 11) Slovakia, 12) Croatia, 13) Estonia, 14) France, 15) Greece, 16) Lithuania, 17) Luxembourg, 18) Slovenia

EEA: 1) Iceland, 2) Norway, 3) Switzerland, 4) Lichtenstein

Third countries: 1) Australia, 2) New Zealand, 3) Singapore, 4) Saudi Arabia, 5) South Korea, 6) Israel

Passengers arriving from these countries do not require to self-isolate or carry a negative coronavirus test.

ORANGE

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers must have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

EU member states 1) Portugal, 2) Ireland, 3) Belgium, 4) Denmark, 5) Latvia, 6) Sweden, 7) Spain, 8) The Netherlands

Third countries: 1) China (including Hong Kong and Macau), 2) UK 3) USA 4) Japan, 5) Serbia, 6) Canada

Passengers from these countries can undergo the coronavirus test upon arrival at their own expense and remain in self-isolation pending the results if they are Cypriot citizens or residents.

RED

This category includes countries of higher risk than orange.

Passengers coming from red category countries are required: a) to prove a negative PCR test carried out under 72 hours before departure, and b) undergo another PCR test upon arrival in Cyprus. The cost of the test is charged to the individual.

European Union: None

Small states: 1) Monaco, 2) Vatican City, 3) San Marino

Third Countries: 1) Rwanda, 2) Russia, 3) United Arab Emirates, 4) Ukraine, 5) Jordan, 6) Lebanon, 7) Egypt, 8) Belarus, 9) Qatar, 10) Serbia, 11) Thailand, 12) Armenia, 13) Georgia, 14) Bahrain 15) Canada 16) Kuwait, 17) Taiwan, 18) Albania, 19) North Macedonia

GREY

Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, and only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter, such as people with a work permit.

Passengers must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a certificate they tested negative for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or 10 if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result.