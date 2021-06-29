Cyprus Casinos celebrate third anniversary

Cyprus Casinos “C2” celebrates three years since the first authorized casino in Limassol opened its doors in the Republic on 28 June 2018.
Committed to contributing to the sustainable growth of the Cyprus economy, Melco is currently operating the temporary casino and four satellite casinos across the island while developing the pioneering City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s largest integrated resort.
The Company has already established itself as one of the biggest employers in Cyprus, currently employing around 700 people, with the number expected to rise to 1,500 employees in the upcoming months.
City of Dreams Mediterranean, set to become the largest IR and the only one of its kind in Europe, estimated to create around 4,000 local job opportunities during its construction phase and approximately 2,500 permanent jobs once it opens in summer 2022.
Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Cyprus Casinos, said: “We have come a long way since the launch of the first casino in Limassol in 2018, and we look forward to what the future holds.
“After three years, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Melco Cyprus is driven by the same passion for creating unique entertainment experiences for our guests at C2 while remaining committed in the development of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the ground-breaking project which will generate thousands of job opportunities and significantly contribute towards enhancing Cyprus’ tourism product.
“We are aware of our pivotal role in the growth of the tourism industry and Cyprus’ overall economy; hence, we will work tirelessly to ensure that the country will emerge as a global premium destination for luxury hospitality, high-end entertainment and business tourism.”
Cyprus Casinos celebrates its third anniversary at all its locations by offering guests new exclusive promotions and benefits.
Melco Club Members can enjoy gaming with triple points between 28-30 June and gaining access to the Match & Win promotion, which offers the opportunity to win up to €10,000 Free Play every week for June and July and a brand-new Ford Puma.
Guests can collect one entry for every 50 points earned and enter the Thursday electronic draws for a chance to win up to €10,000 Free Play.
Melco Club app users benefit from double entries.