COVID19: Cyprus leads EU test drive, cases stable

Cyprus reported a slight drop in COVID-19 cases on Saturday of 102, down from 113 the day before while one more death was recorded for a total of 220 since the outbreak.

There was also a slight reduction in the number of hospital patients being treated for coronavirus to 84 from 86 on Friday.

Those still in a critical condition was 29.

The Health Ministry said that a 73-year-old woman with underlying health issue died at Nicosia General Hospital.

February has so far accounted for 21 deaths, far from December and January which were the worst months on record, with 76 each.

In all, 148 men have died since last March and 72 women, with the average age at 79 years.

Tests increased, with 32,310 conducted on Saturday, up from 31,205 on Friday.

The 102 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 raises the total to date to 32,310 in September it was under 2,000.

The rate of positive tests was also a low 0.32%.

The tests, of which 1,192 employed the PCR molecular method and 30,118 antigen rapid tests, as part of a free national testing programme, diagnosed 12 positive cases from contact tracing linked to earlier infections.

Some 73 were identified from 30,118 antigen rapid tests.

Of these, Limassol had the lion’s share of new cases with 43 at a positive test rate of 0.52%, followed by 15 in Nicosia (0.12% positive rate), 11 in Larnaca (0.24%), 3 in Paphos (0.12%) and 1 in Famagusta district (0.07%).

One case was found from 307 samples taken from passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Cyprus first in EU



Cyprus ranks first in the EU with an average of 25,899 COVID-19 tests per 100,000 inhabitants, from January 24 to February 7, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

A statement from the Health Ministry said it has reinforced efforts since pandemic to trace cases in the community, focusing its attention to testing the general population, with an emphasis on employees, and airport arrivals.

Cyprus implemented a programme for testing employees both before returning to work and on a weekly basis.

The aim is to minimise the possibility of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the community and workplaces and to intervene quickly.

Approximately 73,000 contacts have been traced, from which 17,408 people tested positive for COVID-19 (54% of total cases).

The Health Ministry said, due to the increased number of cases in Limassol (approximately 60% of all cases in the last 14 days), it decided to carry out an in-depth tracing procedure of primary and secondary contacts.