Wizz Air adds 3 destinations from Cyprus

Wizz Air announced three new destinations from Cyprus to Oslo, Tel Aviv and Kharkiv starting from March while allocating a third aircraft to its Larnaca base.

Besides the new routes, Wizz will increase the frequency of its Larnaca-Wroclaw route.

Seats for the new routes can are on sale wizzair.com or on the airline’s mobile app from as low as €19.99 with flights starting on 30 March (Tel-Aviv, Israel) 2 May (Kharkiv, Ukraine), 15 May (Oslo, Norway).

“After a challenging 2020 where holiday opportunities were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extra gratifying to announce these three long-awaited new routes.”

“Today’s announcement will open the door for tourists to spend their holidays on the stunning island of Cyprus and support its economy by ramping up tourism.

“Meanwhile, Cypriots will have the chance to explore these great destinations,” the airline said.

By the summer, the airline said it will have a fleet of three state-of-the-art Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft at its Larnaca base.

Wizz Air said it remains highly committed to Larnaca and to offering great services paired with low fares to its passengers.

“We know the demand for travelling is greater than ever before. To satisfy this need, we are delighted to offer a number of new routes which will support the swift ramp-up of Cyprus’ tourism and economy.

“We are delighted to offer flexibility to our passengers and provide options which guarantee that changes to the booking can be made easily and quickly any time, even up to 3 hours prior to the flight.

“With our enhanced protective hygiene measures onboard we welcome passengers to fly on our ultra-modern fleet,” said Andras Rado, Senior Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Wizz Air, a European low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 136 Airbus A320 (180 seats) and A321 aircraft (230 seats).

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM LARNACA

New routes Frequency Start date Fares from** Larnaca – Tel Aviv Tuesday, Saturday Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday from 6 May 30 March 2021 29.99 EUR / 119 ILS Larnaca – Kharkiv Wednesday, Sunday 2 May 2021 19.99 EUR / 679 UAH Larnaca – Oslo Tuesday, Saturday 15 May 2021 29.99 EUR/329 NOK

** One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage are subject to additional fees.

WIZZ AIR’S FREQUENCY INCREASE FROM LARNACA