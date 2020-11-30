Cyprus Airports reducing plastic waste by staff

Cyprus airports operator Hermes Airports in a strategy to reduce its carbon footprint has provided its staff with eco-friendly items for everyday use.

As part of its Green commitment, the company said it has issued staff with a tote bag, a reusable thermos, a reusable bottle and two stainless steel straws to help minimize their consumption of single-use plastics.

In 2019 more than 2,500kg single-use plastics were used by Hermes Airports staff, said the company.

“Perhaps some may consider this an insignificant quantity in relation to the millions of tons consumed daily,” said Hermes in a statement.

“However, for Hermes, this is a significant quantity. Providing our employees with these eco-friendly and reusable items is our small contribution to the environment.”

It argued that environmental awareness is “created and enhanced by simple initiatives such as this one. Let us all play by the rules, recycle and re-use”.

over 10 million passengers travel through Larnaca and Paphos airports every year.

It is estimated that for every additional flight arriving at Cyprus airports, creates 100 additional jobs.