UN envoy to meet Cypriot leaders on way forward

UN special envoy, Jane Holl Lute will hold separate meetings across the island’s divide with Cypriot leaders to see if there is a window of opportunity to resume moribund Cyprus peace talks.

On Tuesday, Lute will hold talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar before departing for Athens.

Lute is expected to meet Tatar first on Tuesday morning before crossing the UN-patrolled ceasefire line for talks with Anastasiades at around 2 pm.

Tatar was recently elected Turkish Cypriot leaders on a hardline policy of seeking a two-state solution for Cyprus, rather than a federal arrangement.

On Monday, Lute will be briefed by Cyprus head of mission, Elizabeth Spehar, and members of the UN team dealing with the Cyprus problem.

Lute is also in consultation with the three guarantor powers Britain, Greece and Turkey on convening a five-party meeting on the way ahead for talks to resume.

No UN-sponsored Cyprus reunification process has taken place since talks collapsed in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana in July 2017.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeks to rekindle talks between the two sides following October elections in the north.

He hopes to get Greece, Turkey, and Britain more involved to build momentum which is currently lacking.