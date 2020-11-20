COVID19: Paphos, Limassol cases dropping, death rate up

Lockdown measures seem to be working in Paphos and Limassol but accumulated coronavirus cases across the island have increased as the virus load reaches new heights, especially in the capital.

Cyprus’ epidemiological data has deteriorated to a 14-day cumulative rate of 270.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, up from 247.5 (November 8), and 207.9 (October 24) before that.

Although Paphos’ 14-day cumulative notification rate on 16 November had dropped to 169 from 226.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, as did Limassol’s to 502.2 from 516.9.

Over half the infections during the 14-day period were once again reported from the Limassol hotspot (53.8%).

On 24 October, the rate in Cyprus was 158.1 cases per 100,000.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest national bulletin on coronavirus, Cyprus from 3-16 November recorded 2,366 new COVID-19 cases.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 1,266 (53.8%) were reported in Limassol, 557 (23.5%) in Nicosia, 247 (10.4%) in Larnaca, 159 (6.7%) in Paphos, 114 (4.8%) in Famagusta, and 59 (2.5%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The 14-day cumulative notification rate for Famagusta on the other hand has risen to 236.5 per 100,000, up from 178.4.

Nicosia’s rate stands at 163, rocketing from 102.7 and Larnaca’s to 168 from 117.7.

Cyprus could boast about its success in handling the pandemic up until the roller coaster of cases that started in October and peaked at 314 on 7 November.

The Health Ministry has reported three-digit figures of daily new cases since 26 October, with a weekly average of more than 1,200.

The worsening data led authorities to tighten restrictions, imposing a lockdown and an 8 pm to 5 am curfew on Limassol and Paphos while tightening restrictions for the rest of the island.

Hospital admissions and deaths have also gone up with Cyprus reporting another seven deaths in the fortnight covered by the report.

According to the latest epidemiological report, in total, 6.3% (460) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, up to November 16.

The median age of hospitalized patients was 62 years (IQR: 47-75 years). Hospitalized cases were mainly males (279; 60.7%).

The median age of patients still hospitalised (80) is 72 years (IQR: 60-80 years), 68.8% (55) are males, and 53.8% (43) are from the Limassol district.

Overall, 41 cases (10.2% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU.

The median age of patients admitted to ICU was 66.5 years (IQR: 58.5-74.5 years). ICU patients are mainly male (37; 77%).

On November 17, 10 cases were still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day).

The median age of current ICU patients is 68.5 (IQR: 64-72) and all are males. Eight out of 10 (80%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

In the last 14 days (3-16 November) 2,366cases were diagnosed, of which 6.6% (155) were imported, 85.5% (2,023) were locally acquired, and 8% (188) are unknown.

The median age was 36 (Interquartile range – IQR: 23-52 years); 48.9% were male (1,156),48.5% female (1,148) and for 62 cases (2.6%) sex is unknown.

By age group, cases include 365 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 years-old (15.4%), 1,619 adults aged 18-59 (68.5%), 372 persons aged 60 years and older (15.7%), and for 10 cases (0.4%) information was missing.

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 36 years (IQR: 23-52 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 40 years (IQR: 29-55 years).

Cyprus cases tally on Thursday was 7,979.

Mortality rate up

Among cases diagnosed until November 16, 40 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in Cyprus (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.5%).

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 4.6 per 100,000 population. The mortality rate has increased as at the end of October it was 3.8 per 100,000 population.

Twenty-four deaths (60%) occurred in men and 16 (40%) in women; the median age of all deaths was 76.5 years (IQR: 67-82.5 years).

Fifteen deaths were reported among residents in Limassol, nine in Larnaca, eight in Paphos, six in Nicosia, and two in Famagusta.

A total of 538,382 tests have been performed as of November 16 (61,466.1 per 100,000 population).

Over the last 14 days, 48,725 tests have been performed (5,562.8 per 100,000 population).