COVID19: Expanded rapid tests focus on Nicosia

Cyprus Health Ministry announced it is continuing a free rapid testing program by expanding testing points to 16 while turning its focus on the capital Nicosia from Friday.

The program, launched on Monday, to help health authorities identify the extent to which the virus has spread in the community had focused on COVID hotspots Paphos and Limassol.

Paphos along with the Limassol have been declared centres of COVID-19 as according to the latest epidemiological data, Limassol’s 14-day cumulative notification rate on 8 November had risen to 516.9 per 100,000, as did Paphos’ at 226.4.

However, just after a day of running one single test point in the capital, health authorities found that one in every 50 tested was positive for the coronavirus, prompting them to increase testing points.

The Health Ministry said that it will be running seven points in Nicosia, three in Limassol and three in Paphos.

Larnaca will also see an increase in testing points from one to three while no testing point will be operating in the district of Famagusta.

The Health Ministry has so far conducted 4,606 rapid tests in Limassol to finding 74 positive cases, 897 tests in Larnaca with 14 positive results, and 756 in Famagusta with 14 positive samples.

Just 611 were carried out in Nicosia but returned some 12 positive cases with a ratio of positive cases to the number of tests being one in 50.

Tests Positive Limassol 4,606 74 Famagusta 756 14 Larnaca 897 29 Nicosia 611 12 Paphos 2562 15

Residents in Paphos can get tested at a mobile testing facility set up in the parking lot of Papantoniou Supermarket and another facility on Eleftherios Venizelou Avenue between 9 am and 5 pm.

Another testing point will be set up next to the post office in Yeroskipou.

In Limassol:

The Limassol District Administration building (8 am-5 pm)

LIDL Parking lot on Franklin Roosevelt street (8 am-5 pm)

Parking of Sigma Bakery in Ayia Phyla (8 am-5 pm)

In Nicosia:

Athienits Supermarket parking lot in Pallouriotissa (8 am-5 pm)

Apostolos Andreas church in Aglandjia (8am-5pm)

Ayia Paraskevi Church in Lakatamia (8am-5pm)

Junction of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif avenues, in front of coffee Island (9 am-5 pm)

Saint George church in Latsia (8 am-5 pm)

Yeri Municipality (8 am-5 pm)

Saint Andronikos and Athanasia square in Tseri

In Larnaca: